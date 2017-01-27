Funding woes threaten DebMarine Cup

The dwindling fitness of local football players, due to their continued inaction, has once again come under the spotlight, ahead of the start of the DebMarine Namibia Cup next month.

The elimination rounds for the competition will take place from 11 to 25 February, but concerns have been raised about the quality of football that will be on display, given that most clubs have not been training, as no sponsor has been found for the 2016/17 Namibian football season.

The new football season was supposed to have started in August last year, but was put on hold after MTC withdrew as the main sponsor of football in the country.

It is now expected to start next month, after a landmark NFA congress in December last year moved the season from the traditional August to May period to between February and November.

Despite the change, the majority of teams in the Namibia Premier League (NPL) and the lower divisions have not started training, because of uncertainties around a new sponsor, which has now threatened to affect the smooth running of the recently unveiled DebMarine Namibia Cup.

The inaction of clubs, with less than three weeks before the start of the country’s biggest cup competition, is likely to affect the quality of play and the tournament, something which the sponsors will not be happy about.

Media reports suggested this week that only three out of the 16 NPL teams have already started training ahead of the start of the DebMarine Namibia Cup.

NFA President Frans Mbidi admitted that the inaction by the clubs will have an impact on the players’ fitness and competitiveness.

He, however, advised the clubs to look for other means of making money and to stop “relying on handouts”.

“These teams had enough time to put their houses in order and practice as much as possible, in preparation for this tournament,” Mbidi said in an interview with the Windhoek Observer.

“The absence of the league has definitely impacted on the fitness and competitiveness of players, but we cannot postpone matches because of that, since we made it public knowledge that we will be hosting the NFA Cup (now known as the DebMarine Namibia Cup) this time last year already.

“The inability of the NPL to take off has nothing to do with the fitness of players, as they are expected to be fit all the time, as long as they are contracted to any team. It is for the players and the teams to make sure that they are physically fit to take part in any games.

“The NPL must move away from the issue of relying more on handouts and sponsors, and start going out of their way to generate their own income. Until when will they base their operations on sponsors? And now look where they are, due to that fact,” Mbidi said.

DebMarine Namibia Communication Manager, Stella Auala, said they are not worried about the current impasse in football and its likely implications for the tournament.

“At DebMarine Namibia our job is to turn diamond dreams into reality. This sponsorship is aimed at uplifting the youth through sports, and it is our wish that everyone works together towards the common goal of supporting local football - which is without a doubt the most accessible and popular sport code for all Namibian youth,” Auala said.

Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised over the impact that the current inaction by the NPL teams will have on the Brave Warriors, after the recent draw of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2019 tournament.

The Brave Warriors have been drawn in Group K of the Afcon 2019 qualifiers, together with Zambia, Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau.

The preliminary rounds will be played in March, before the group stages start in June, with 48 teams set to take part.

The top side in each group and the three best runners-up will join hosts Cameroon at the 2019 finals.

Brave Warriors are also expected to feature in the annual Cosafa Cup, which traditionally takes place in May. Local coaches who spoke to the Windhoek Observer this week said the inaction of the country’s NPL players could scuttle the country’s chance of qualifying for the Afcon 2019 tournament.

Rundu Chiefs coach John Sikerete said the current situation will definitely have a negative impact on the Brave Warriors performance in the qualifiers.

“Player fitness is bad now, since we have not had any action for some time. In as much as we would have wanted to keep the players in camp, just to keep them fit and ready for matches, we cannot do so, since we do not have sponsors, as this would need money.

“It will definitely have a major impact on the national team, if these NPL players were to be chosen to play in the Afcon qualifiers. We do not have a league that is active now, and hence the players have been idle for a very long time, which wears them down,” Sikerete said.

Tigers coach Brian Isaacs said his players have not trained as a team since the conclusion of the Standard Bank Super Cup held in September last year.

“Their physical form has deteriorated over the months, and we will have to work extra hard if the league kicks off, since they have not played for almost eight months. We are just waiting to hear from management whether the players can start training, since there is speculation that the league might start soon,” Isaacs said.

Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti declined to comment on the NPL’s current impasse and its likely impact on the national team.

“I am not doing interviews at the moment, until we know when (NPL) football will start.

“Only then will I be able to discuss the national team’s challenges etc. There will be enough time to share my opinion, but now is not the time. This is the time for administrators to talk,” Mannetti said.