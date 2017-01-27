Curb foreign firm tender awards – economist

A local economist has warned Government against awarding massive State tenders to international companies, arguing that such a move will continue to bleed the economy, which is currently facing liquidity challenges.

Speaking to the Windhoek Observer on possible measures which Government can employ to remedy the current economic situation, Rowland Brown of IJG Securities said awarding State contracts to foreign-based companies means that they will ship all the profits offshore, and employ excessive numbers of foreigners.

Some of the Government tenders awarded to international companies include the multi-billion dollar National Oil Storage Facility construction tender at Walvis Bay to Chinese company, China Harbour Construction Engineering, the N$4 billion Neckartal Dam to Italian company Salini SpA and a N$200 million IT tender to CA-China SS Software Technology.

In 2015, the Roads Authority also announced that the contract for the construction of the Outapi-Omafo road was awarded to the China Gezhouba Group Inter Engineering (N$722 million), while the Raucana-Omakange road construction tender (N$419 million) went to China Machinery Engineering Corporation.

South African company Grinaker LTA reported in 2015 that it had won six road tenders worth a combined N$1,5 billion in Namibia, while United Kingdom-based Menzies Aviation was awarded a N$30 million business lounge contract by the Namibia Airports Company (NAC).

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund also enlisted the services of South African debt collectors, New Integrated Credit Solutions, to recover monies owed to the fund. According to Brown, there is need for a balancing act so that opportunities are created for Namibians and services are provided to consumers at fair prices.

“We should also avoid paying over-the-odds for services provided by Namibians,” Brown added.

He said the local economy is struggling because of a number of internal and external factors.

From an external perspective, he said, the global economy remains shrouded with uncertainty.

Brown also believes that regionally, the drought has caused various issues, from the obvious reductions in agricultural output, to reduced manufacturing capacity and reduced energy generation capacity.

He added that some improvement in conditions can be expected, should the rains currently being seen, continue, and dam and river levels recover.

“Similarly, continued rains should help the agriculture sector enormously. In addition, should we see any commodity price recovery, particularly from oil, external demand for Namibian products should improve.

“The expected changes to Regulations 15 and 28, which will force more of our pension money back into Namibia for investment locally, could help the situation.”

He, however, cautioned that this will be a short-lived boost, if these funds are used for Government debt securities, and the payment of civil service wages and salaries.

Brown said this will develop a major long-term liability for the country.



Klaus Schade, Executive Director of the Economic Association of Namibia, advised that scarce State financial resources should be allocated to areas with a high potential for economic and social returns.

He indicated that pressure can be eased on foreign exchange reserves, through a plan to cut expenditure on, for instance, new Government vehicles that are imported.

“These Government measures are necessary to ensure macroeconomic stability and to maintain our investment rating with sovereign rating agencies such as Fitch and Moody’s,” Schade explained.

He also said that tax collection should be strengthened further.

“Furthermore, we need to create an attractive environment for domestic and foreign private sector investment.”

He said this investment will not only bring in foreign exchange, in the form of foreign direct investment, and create jobs, but also increase the tax base.