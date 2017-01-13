Top learners share recipe for success

Last year’s top three Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary Level achievers, who are all from St Boniface College near Rundu, have revealed some of the secrets of their success, including shunning social media, a great support structure and setting realistic goals.

Ngeendina Itembu, who was the country’s top overall achiever, said listening to his teachers and trusting in God are some of the key things that contributed to his success.

“I am not on any social media; I believe it is a waste of money,” said Ngeendina, who has enrolled at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), where he will study civil engineering.

The country’s second best matriculant, Justina Muhoka, said she was blessed to have a great support system, in which her parents and teachers played a very important role.

She encouraged those that are currently in Grade 12 to be determined, set attainable goals and stick to them.

“Those who did not make it should just work harder, as it is not the end of the world,” she said.

Dilopeng Makgone, who claimed third spot, said that the study environment plays an important role.

“I was surrounded by other learners who always studied and teachers were always there to support us, when we had any difficulties,” she said.

Makgone urged learners to have the right attitude towards their studies and to set realistic goals for themselves.

Nine out of the top ten pupils last year were all from St Boniface College.

Basic Education, Arts and Culture Minister, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, congratulated the candidates, teachers and part-time institutions during a media conference on Wednesday.

She said the results showed that the percentage of graded entries had increased from 92,2 percent in 2015 to 93,3 percent in 2016.

Hanse-Himarwa said that the fulltime candidates performed much better in 2016 at the higher grades of A to C, although the Grade A* performance was similar to 2015.

Erongo was the best performing region in the country, followed by Otjozondjupa, which moved up two places from fourth position in 2015.

Kavango East was third, Khomas fourth and Ohangwena fifth.

Among the top performing State schools were Negumbo Senior Secondary School (SSS) in the Omusati region, Reverend Juuso Shikongo SSS in the Oshikoto region, Gabriel Taapopi SSS and Otjiwarongo SSS in the Oshana region and Namib High School in the Erongo region.

The results of the part-time candidates were poor across all grade ranges.

Of the 21,104 fulltime learners who wrote the Grade 12 examinations last year, only 7,772 qualified for university.

The number of students who will require remarks is still unknown at this stage.

The education minister urged those in charge to start forwarding the remark requests as soon as they receive them.

She also urged those who need remarks to inform the relevant people as soon as possible.

The minister encouraged teachers to introduce remedial classes for learners, who cannot keep pace during ordinary class lessons.

“Learners can attend these classes after normal school hours, because they need to pass with quality marks,” she said.