Stimulus buoyant on prospects

Listed private equity entity, Stimulus Investments Limited, admits existing economic conditions in the country will negatively impact the businesses it’s invested in, but remains upbeat about the prospects of overcoming the hurdles.

This comes amid concerns the businesses in which the private equity concern is invested in, namely Cymot, Plastic Packaging, Walvis Bay Stevedoring, Joe’s Beerhouse Properties, Nashua, Neo Paints, and its 100 percent holding of Namibia Media Holdings (NMH), could be hard hit by the changing spending patterns of consumers, who are faced with declining disposable incomes.

Namibia is currently faced with rising inflation, a slowdown in the domestic economy, and a government funding crunch, a position which has seen it implementing various austerity measures to contain spending, as its battles a N$8 billion budget deficit.

“We realised that prevailing economic conditions this year will be particularly challenging. As our investees are spread across most sectors, our overall portfolio is likely to be impacted by the broader difficult macroeconomic conditions.

“We, however, have confidence in our management teams to steer the ship against the expected headwinds. We expect that each of the individual companies will find the best strategies to cope and hopefully also create opportunities out of the challenges that they may encounter,” Pointbreak Group Chief Executive Officer, Josephat Mwatotele, told the Windhoek Observer.

On the impact of dampened economic conditions and increased competition in the local private equity space, following an eventful 2016, which saw Eos Capital being launched, Mwatotele said the company’s investment portfolio and experience gives it a distinct advantage.

“Yes, there are new players in the market and we welcome them to help broaden the industry. However, we believe that our track record in the unlisted investment space in the local market, and the fact that we have an existing unlisted investment portfolio with quality assets, helps a great deal in sourcing new capital. This gives us a distinct competitive advantage,” Mwatotele said.

He said the company, which last year raised N$138 million from the commitments made in June, had already drawn down around N$121 million of that money and channelled it towards new investments, but remained mum on the specifics of the assets.

“The N$138 million that you are referring to was actually not raised in cash, but is the total capital commitments obtained from investors, which we can draw on in future, when we require additional capital for unlisted investments.

“As such, those capital commitments or subsequent drawdowns are not necessarily earmarked for a particular investment, but serve as cash holding on our portfolio, for pursuing opportunities that might come up or those forming part of our deal pipeline. We did in fact do a subsequent drawdown for a significant portion of those commitments of around N$121 million,” the Pointbreak Group CEO said.

He said the fund still has funds available for new investments, while not ruling out further capital raising initiatives in the new year.

“As a private equity fund, we find it prudent to keep a portion of readily available cash on our portfolio, to take advantage of new investment opportunities that we may come across. As per our Placement Document and understanding with our investors, any drawdown that we make from the committed capital should not result in Stimulus sitting with more than 20 percent in cash of the market value of our portfolio. Meaning that our available cash on the portfolio at any given time will be managed within such a limit,” he said.

“We will soon make an announcement on some of the investments we have made from the funds we have raised, as per our last NSX cautionary.

“Raising additional capital is always a function of the need for such capital. If we have new investments that require capital in excess of our available and committed capital, we will most certainly find ways to raise additional funding. But for now, I think we have enough capital to meet our projected deal pipeline in the short-term. The timeframe on such is always tricky and unpredictable.”

Asked his view on the performance of the fund and its assets in 2016, he said, “Yes, we are happy with the overall performance of our unlisted investment portfolio and underlying assets in which we are invested, despite the increasingly difficult macroeconomic conditions.”

Mwatotele was non-committal on the group’s future plans regarding NMH, having announced previously that the management of the unit will be taking up 20 percent equity in the business.

“We have not considered such an option (listing on the NSX) for now, but neither is it off limits if it meets our investors’ investment objectives,” he said.