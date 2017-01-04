Misleading article

The Windhoek Observer would like to distance itself from a malicious and mischievous “article” doing the rounds on social media purportedly written by one of our reporters.

Without going into detail, the article in question involves President Hage Geingob’s son-in-law, Mark Ode Mubalama.

For the record, we would like to state that the Windhoek Observer or any of its reporters was in no way involved in the production or distribution of this tasteless article whose sole aim is to bring the office of the Namibian president into disrepute. We urge members of the public to treat this shameless “article” with the contempt that it deserves. - Editor