Battle ragesat NamPower over Hangala tenders

A battle is raging between the outgoing NamPower board and the power utility's Managing Director, Simson Haulofu, over the awarding of tenders to Consolidated Power Engineering Namibia (CONCO), a company co-owned by businessman Leake Hangala.

Hangala, who is a former NamPower MD and friend of Haulofu, owns a 25 percent stake in CONCO Namibia, which senior sources at the power utility said has been awarded two tenders in recent months, under controversial circumstances.

Two more tenders - the Hippo Substation tender and a tender for the protection of substation equipment - have also been awarded to CONCO in recent months.

The NamPower board is said to have blocked a decision by the power utility company’s management to award a further two tenders for the construction of the Omatando 400kv substation and the Masivi-Shiyambe 132kv substation to the company, which are worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The decision by the board to block the awarding of the two tenders came after alleged suspicions of conflict of interest were raised against the parastatal’s former Senior Manager of Project Management and Implementation, Jurgen Senke, who resigned in February to join CONCO at a time when the evaluations to award the tenders were being made.

The Windhoek Observer reported in September that CONCO had emerged as the frontrunner for the Omatando substation tender, which raised suspicions that Senke might have passed on inside information on the bid, before leaving the parastatal.

In his NamPower post, Senke was responsible for the preparation of tender documents for the transmission projects, as well as the administration of the Omatando tender.

Sources at NamPower told the Windhoek Observer that the board met on Tuesday to deal with the final recommendations by the internal Tender Board, which recommended that CONCO be awarded the two tenders.

The NamPower sources claimed that Haulofu is at the forefront of pushing for the tenders to be awarded to CONCO, despite the board’s objections.

The NamPower MD is said to have the backing of the parastatal’s Chief Officer of Business Units, Reiner Jagau, who allegedly threatened of possible legal action by CONCO, if the two tenders are not awarded.

“After the media reported about Senke months ago, there have been complaints raised about conflict of interest, which were directed to the board and the MD, from two other tender bidders, Siemens and General Electrical (GE). The aim was for them to do something about it.

“The board then asked management about the matter, and management never took steps in resolving the issue,” one source said.

Another source said that Haulofu’s friendship with Hangala has been very close lately, because of the tenders.

“Haulofu worked closely with Hangala, when he was MD, so he will never agree to not awarding him tenders. The same management also hid tender information from the board, about timelines etc.

“Only three weeks ago the board pressed management to open up about this information,” the source said.

The source further said that the board is also not happy with the decision by Haulofu to run to Mines and Energy Minister, Obeth Kandjoze, to reverse the board’s decision not to award the tenders to CONCO.

The Windhoek Observer reported last week that Cabinet is said to have approved the appointment of a new NamPower Board of Directors, which includes former TransNamib Chief Executive Officer, Sara Naanda.

Sources claimed this week that the decision to replace the current NamPower board is linked to its refusal to award the controversial tenders and its attempts to empower previously disadvantaged companies, and spread the tenders fairly and equitably.

They also point to the fact there will be a massive loss of institutional memory, when the current board is replaced.

The Windhoek Observer has seen documents with the resolutions from this week’s board meeting, which show that Senke was allegedly conflicted.

According to the rules and regulations of the NamPower tender and procurement policy, no employee shall be affiliated to any company tendering for work at the parastatal.

“No employee shall be allowed to tender for a project in which that consultant, his/her firm or subsidiary were involved in the development or formulation of the specifications for that project or where he/she had access to inside information, which in the sole discretion of the Tender Board can be regarded as a conflict of interest or which shall be considered to be or create the impression of insider dealing,” the NamPower tender policy states.

Haulofu denied having any influence in the awarding of tenders to a company affiliated to Hangala.



“I have had a board meeting and we took various decisions, but I cannot discuss them here. Hangala is my former boss and I have many friends. We worked together; that’s all. If he is being awarded tenders, it has nothing to do with me, seriously.

“I did not know that Senke resigned, I only found out later. Yes, he worked in that department. He denied giving specifications of the tenders. People are busy cooking up stories, but that is not how we run companies,” he said.

CONCO Namibia, a Johannesburg-based company, is currently busy with three NamPower tenders, namely the Zambezi Substation, Gerus Substation and Omburu & Objikoto 220 kV Shunt Voltage Compensator.