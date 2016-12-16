Govt mulls MTC listing

Government is moving ahead with its plans to acquire the remaining 34 percent stake in Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) that it does not own, with the shares likely to be listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange, amid increased jostling by interested groupings for the lucrative stake. Government is moving ahead with its plans to acquire the remaining 34 percent stake in Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) that it does not own, with the shares likely to be listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange, amid increased jostling by interested groupings for the lucrative stake.

Although Namibia Post and Telecommunication Holdings (NPTH), the holder of government’s controlling 66 percent stake in the mobile enterprise, professed ignorance on the plan, insiders have revealed that a plan is being implemented to net government the shares currently held by Afritel.

“Not being Government, I cannot talk on behalf of Government. I am, however, not aware of plans for the Government to acquire shares in MTC. I am aware of a process currently underway in which NPTH, the shareholder to MTC’s 66 percent are requested to consider giving approval to a proposed share transfer between Africatel and Samba. This process is still underway and is yet to be concluded,” NPTH Chairperson, Ally Angula, said.

According to insiders, Government plans to make use of a clause in the shareholder agreement between NPTH and Afritel, which gives it the pre-emptive rights to acquire the remaining 34 percent shareholding.

The share transfer by Afritel to Samba Luxco S.a.r.l. (Samba) is part of an international agreement between the two entities.

The transfer is still to be approved by NPTH, although the Namibia Competition Commission (NaCC) has already given its stamp of approval.

A pre-emptive right is when an existing shareholder in a company is given first preference to make an offer to acquire the shares being put up for sale, before external investors are allowed to bid.

The hostile Government move comes as the shares in question have not been placed on the market by Afritel, a position which could provide a challenge to Government.

Legal counsel has been engaged in Brazil to advise the Namibian Government on how to go about acquiring full ownership of the profitable telecomunications company, while avoiding a legal minefield in the process.

“I will tell you why we are doing it; the logic behind the transaction is that the owner of the 34 percent shareholding has filed for bankruptcy, so the mobile operator has filed for bankruptcy. What that means is that if we do not purchase the 34 percent, there is also another shareholder, a private equity company called Helios Investments, based in London, with 25 percent of the 34 percent.

“It’s a unique opportunity, that during this liquidation process, if we do not purchase the shares, then we have no control over who the owner of the 34 percent will be, and the minority shareholder has indicated that they would want to purchase that,” Public Enterprises Minister, Leon Jooste, told the Windhoek Observer.

“If you look at the shareholders agreement, we as a core shareholder have a first right of refusal. So Samba, by declaring their interest to buy, they have activated our first right, but we are going to exercise that now. It is a negotiation; we still need to purchase that at market-related value, so we cannot pay too much for the shares.”

With Government currently faced with a liquidity crunch, the Government Institutions Pensions Fund (GIPF) has been identified as the potential funder for the transaction.

“Options have not been finalised on how to finance this transaction, obviously you can go to the commercial banks or whatever, with the GIPF being an option,” Jooste said.

He was, however, quick to point out that the cash-rich pension fund will not be the eventual owner of the shares, until Cabinet approves alternative plans, such as a listing, to allow greater ownership of the mobile telecoms operator.

“What will happen is that these shares will be warehoused in GIPF, and they will keep them until we make a final decision on the way ahead and what we do with them. GIPF may become the owner of those shares on behalf of Government.

“They will warehouse those shares, and we remain with our shareholding, and we will not go beyond our shareholding, then we decide what we do with the 34 percent,” the minister said.

“Remember, the listing process is completely controlled by the shareholder. Listing allows us to allocate certain preferential shares to certain groups, for instance, so we can really package that more or less as we please.”

Jooste ruled out the possibility of the shares being sold to consortiums after they are acquired.

“This will never be our approach, there were talks of that in the past, that a certain percentage should be made available to embalmment entities, but no; for us to make it public, let us rather catch it through a listing process, so if they are individuals or consortiums that want to take equity, we will only consider that if it is a technical partner, not purely an investor, so to speak; we see the listing of an entity like that as the ideal opportunity for public participation,” he said.

As first reported by the Windhoek Observer in June, management changes are also looming at the telecoms company, as Government shops around for a technical partner to replace Portugal Telecom.

“What is a problem for us is that we have lost the strategic technical partner in MTC, which was a telecoms company; then you have a private equity company being the owner of that shareholding, so it strategically becomes a problem. The first step for us is to get the shareholding back to Namibia, after that we need to do various things, the first one is we need to look into the replacement of a technical strategic partner, which we still need for MTC, if we succeed,” Jooste said.

MTC is the country’s biggest mobile company, with over two million subscribers, followed by another government-owned entity, TN Mobile, with about 100,000 subscribers.